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Full Show: 'Loco' Federal Reserve Trying To Crash Economy To Destroy Trump
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35 views • October 11, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump said that Wednesday’s stock market sell-off was in fact a long-awaited “correction,” and that the Federal Reserve, which has been raising U.S. interest rates, had gone “crazy.” Then David Knight breaks down how the city of Chesapeake has an ordinance that bans anyone 13 years and older from trick or treating.
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