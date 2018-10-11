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Democrats Played Their ‘Trump Card’—Proof They Plan a Civil War To Get Elected
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546 views • October 11, 2018
Published Oct. 11th, 2018
GET involved in the Trade Genius Academy: https://tradegenius.co/
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For More Information See:
https://goo.gl/R5SBym
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2018/06/25/maxine_waters_god_is_on_our_side.html
http://lisahaven.news/2018/09/busted-deep-state-exposed-by-socialist-within-project-veritas-bombshell/
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/hillary-clinton-democrats-cannot-be-civil-with-republicans-anymore
GET involved in the Trade Genius Academy: https://tradegenius.co/
(Mention Lisa Haven For Access)
For More Information See:
https://goo.gl/R5SBym
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2018/06/25/maxine_waters_god_is_on_our_side.html
http://lisahaven.news/2018/09/busted-deep-state-exposed-by-socialist-within-project-veritas-bombshell/
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/hillary-clinton-democrats-cannot-be-civil-with-republicans-anymore
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