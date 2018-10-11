© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Learn The Most Important Thing You Can Do To Defeat The Globalists And Save Humanity
Follow
0
Share
Report
455 views • October 11, 2018
Now more than ever, the most important thing patriots can do is get on their knees and pray. Alex explains that God allows the enemy to test those that love Him, but in the end God will save the day no matter what technocratic dystopia the elite may have planned.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.