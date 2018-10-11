© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EXPOSED: Polio Vaccines And The Danger To Your Children
Follow
0
Share
Report
61 views • October 11, 2018
For the past three weeks, toddler Julia Payne has been treated at Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago where she was recently diagnosed with acute flaccid myelitis, a rare but serious condition that causes inflammation in the spinal cord area that directly affects a person’s muscles, David Knight explains how this is comparable to polio.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.