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Learn The Secrets Of The Anti-Christian Leftist Who Was Planning To Blow Up The DC Mall On Election Day
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204 views • October 11, 2018
A man has been caught attempting to set off a bomb this coming election day. His motive was to attack republicans, which he claimed were going to suspend elections. He also wanted to elevate a leftist ideology called “sortation”. Alex exposes the admitted mindset of leftist domestic terrorists.
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