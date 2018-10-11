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Insane Cities Want To Arrest Trick Or Treaters
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14 views • October 11, 2018
The city of Chesapeake has an ordinance that bans anyone 13 years and older from trick or treating. If teens are caught in costume with a sack full of free candy, they could be found “guilty of a misdemeanor and shall be punished by a fine of not less than $25 nor more than $100 or by confinement in jail for not more than six months or both." David Knight explains...
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