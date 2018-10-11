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How To Make An Artist Portable Daylight Floor Lamp by Skye Taylor Tip # 2
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9 views • October 11, 2018
Skye shows you step by step how to make an inexpensive daylight artist lamp that will save you money. Get a cup of coffee and enjoy the DIY video.
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BUY SKYE A CUP COFFEE! http://skyetaylorgalleries.com/buy-skye-a-cup-of-coffee-2/
PAINTINGS FOR SALE: https://www.etsy.com/shop/skyetaylorgalleries
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