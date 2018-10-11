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THE TREE OF KNOWLEDGE OF GOOD & EVIL & THE TREE OF CHRIST pt.1
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13 views • October 11, 2018
2 trees, 2 world views. Knowing good and evil does not make you right with God. Knowing good does not keep you from doing evil. The whole world lies in wickedness. This is the tree of good and evil. To live forever requires perfect righteousness. Only eating from the tree of the Lord Jesus Christ gives you the righteous standing before a holy Creator.
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