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Hurricane Michael - Before Landfall
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13 views • October 11, 2018
They were calling it a "hurricane" way before it was one. All one has to do is look at the radar images to see the "feeding" of this storm. Straight lines of clouds do not "form" in this manner in high wind conditions....period ! Before clicking on the video, carefully look at the radar image...and search for others to see. Search for and look at the radar images for Hurricane Sandy as well.
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