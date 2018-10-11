MUST SHARE: "Hurricane Michael" has been WEAPONIZED

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Published on Oct 11, 2018
This weather EVENT is a tactical strike on an air force base, INTRUTHBYGRACE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZXMFx... Lays out ALL the proof. Geoengineering is nefarious and allows THEM to steer, conjure and weaponize natural weather into directed energy weapons.
RFB