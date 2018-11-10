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Pass the Salt Live - Got Salt? 10-11-2018
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13 views • October 11, 2018
If you’re a Christian, that’s your real job, to be SALT.
Matthew 5:13 says, “You are the salt of the earth, but if the salt loses its savor, it is good for nothing, but to be cast out, and to be trodden under foot of men.”
Why salt? Why didn’t Jesus say you are the garlic of the earth? Molasses? Pepper? Hot sauce? Cotton candy? Sugar? Why did He say salt?
Pass the Salt!
Contact Coach at: [email protected]
Support Pass the Salt Ministries at:
https://coachdavelive.com/donate
Matthew 5:13 says, “You are the salt of the earth, but if the salt loses its savor, it is good for nothing, but to be cast out, and to be trodden under foot of men.”
Why salt? Why didn’t Jesus say you are the garlic of the earth? Molasses? Pepper? Hot sauce? Cotton candy? Sugar? Why did He say salt?
Pass the Salt!
Contact Coach at: [email protected]
Support Pass the Salt Ministries at:
https://coachdavelive.com/donate
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