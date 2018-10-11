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Delays, Updates, and Announcements...Everything is an Adventure!
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2 views • October 11, 2018
Coach West and wife, Clare, talk about some of the delays that have kept them from videos, ideas and inspiration on moving forward with the mission, and an exciting upcoming series!
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https://www.real.video/channel/truthstead
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Visit Our Other Channels!
https://www.real.video/channel/truthstead
https://www.real.video/channel/lookfaithfirst
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