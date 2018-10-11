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Ocasio-Cortez Berates GOP... For What Democrats are Currently Doing
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41 views • October 11, 2018
"It's kind of fascinating in her clip with CNN that [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] is complaining about endless wars and money while running under a party banner pushing us to war with the Russians over a collusion fairytale that they still can't prove. That was a real gem there." —Dan Bongino
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