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Democrats Attack Ronny Jackson Because They Hate Choice for Veterans
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3 views • October 11, 2018
"Choice frightens Democrats, cause Democrats are monopolistic tyrants who wanna make sure that veterans can only go to government controlled hospitals where they will sit on waiting lists and in some cases die ... so Ronny Jackson has become a target for the left." —Dan Bongino
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