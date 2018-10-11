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Trump details agenda for Kanye meeting in 'Fox & Friends' interview
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217 views • October 11, 2018
President Donald Trump discusses Hurricane Michael response efforts and previews his White House meeting with Kanye West and Jim Brown on 'Fox & Friends.'
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