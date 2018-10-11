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DEBUNKING MURDOCH'S CROP CIRCLE MYTHS
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29 views • October 11, 2018
Matthew Williams of Devizes, Wiltshire, remembers the life of one of the original circlemakers, hoaxer Doug Bower, aged 94.
Beginning in the late 1970s, simple crop circles began to appear regularly in the fields of Wiltshire, Oxfordshire, Somerset, and Gloucestershire in southern England.
http://thecroppie.co.uk/2018/07/23/doug-bower-25-june-1924-21-july-2018/
Beginning in the late 1970s, simple crop circles began to appear regularly in the fields of Wiltshire, Oxfordshire, Somerset, and Gloucestershire in southern England.
http://thecroppie.co.uk/2018/07/23/doug-bower-25-june-1924-21-july-2018/
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