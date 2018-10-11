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SOVIET REUNION
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18 views • October 11, 2018
I only know of 3 songs in this category, Billy Joel's 'Leningrad,' which is brilliant, Sting's 'Russians', which actually makes me squirm, and this one.
I wrote it the year before the Berlin Wall came down, and it's actually a plea for people to unite, see each other as beautiful vulnerable human beings, and not to believe the propaganda on any or either side.
I wrote it the year before the Berlin Wall came down, and it's actually a plea for people to unite, see each other as beautiful vulnerable human beings, and not to believe the propaganda on any or either side.
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