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Disabled? Fit to work!
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20 views • October 11, 2018
Fran Mier was disabled a decade ago as a result of an assault and explains how she's now coping, despite the DWP assessing that she is not entitled to claim for Disability Living Allowance because although she finds walking very difficult she is not, apparently, disabled
Disabled People Against the Cuts https://dpac.uk.net/
Tony Gosling of dialectradio.co.uk with Fran Mier.
Disabled People Against the Cuts https://dpac.uk.net/
Tony Gosling of dialectradio.co.uk with Fran Mier.
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