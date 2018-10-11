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Dutch fraud bank ING: no accountability
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172 views • October 11, 2018
After ING is exposed as the biggest fraud bank in history, no one talks or is forced to talk: not the top of the bank, not the minister of Finance, not the prosecutors office, not the accountants. The whole affair is managed and covered up by our infamous deep state.
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