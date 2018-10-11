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Sex and the City Nut Job Cynthia Nixon Calls ICE Terrorists
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206 views • October 11, 2018
"Sex and the City nut job Cynthia Nixon... she's calling ICE—patriotic men and women, who raise their right hand to serve the country and keep our borders safe and secure from Narco-terrorists, traffickers, human traffickers, smugglers, child smugglers—she's calling them the terrorists." —Dan Bongino
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