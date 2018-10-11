Learn how Prison Planet operates - your freedom depends on it

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Published on Oct 10, 2018
Douglas Gabriel and Michael McKibben explain how digital tyranny is already rolled out and is leading us to digital tyranny. What is happening in China with the social credit scoring is already in place here in the U.S. and around the world.
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