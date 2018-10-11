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Bachata In Blue Jeans
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198 views • October 11, 2018
Are those jeans painted on?!?
Don't victimize children!
I was molested on a train car by an older man at the age of 14.
That one event screwed up my life for over 33 years. I was too busy helping others to help myself...until just recently.
I am not some puritan; sex is an important part of our lives - but it isn't the sum total of our lives.
Don't destroy a child's life for your pecadilloes; find a willing adult partner.
Remember what I always say - CHILDREN ARE NOT SEX TOYS!
Don't victimize children!
I was molested on a train car by an older man at the age of 14.
That one event screwed up my life for over 33 years. I was too busy helping others to help myself...until just recently.
I am not some puritan; sex is an important part of our lives - but it isn't the sum total of our lives.
Don't destroy a child's life for your pecadilloes; find a willing adult partner.
Remember what I always say - CHILDREN ARE NOT SEX TOYS!
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