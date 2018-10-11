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Truth about Antisemitism pt 2
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55 views • October 11, 2018
Truth about Antisemitism pt 2
There is not a single instance when the jews have not fully deserved the bitter fruit of the fury of their persecutors..... we come to the nations pretending to escape persecution, we (jews) are the most deadly persecutors in all the wretched annals of man.
Jewish writer, entrepreneur,Samuel Roth, Jews Must Live ,1934
There is not a single instance when the jews have not fully deserved the bitter fruit of the fury of their persecutors..... we come to the nations pretending to escape persecution, we (jews) are the most deadly persecutors in all the wretched annals of man.
Jewish writer, entrepreneur,Samuel Roth, Jews Must Live ,1934
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