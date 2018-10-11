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Fortīs Fortūna Adiuvat (Fortune Favors The Bold)
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37 views • October 11, 2018
"Fortune favors the bold", "Fortune favors the brave" and "Fortune favors the strong" are common translations of a Latin proverb. The slogan has been used historically in the military in the Anglo-Saxon world, and it is used up to the present in the US Army and on the coats of arms of individual families and clans.
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