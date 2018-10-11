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Special report by Ian Summerell - Tommy Robinson
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33 views • October 11, 2018
This is a special report on Tommy Robinson, he stopped at a service station on the M1 and meet a group of young army recruits aged around seventeen years old.
they had their photo taken with Tommy and now face being sacked by the army. For what?
They may not like what Tommy has to say but have we not got free speech in the country and does the EU human right not allow you free association?
please sign the petition standwithourlads.com
they had their photo taken with Tommy and now face being sacked by the army. For what?
They may not like what Tommy has to say but have we not got free speech in the country and does the EU human right not allow you free association?
please sign the petition standwithourlads.com
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