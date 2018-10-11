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FUKUSHIMA Update 2018 (IT'S ALL DEAD!) | WatchmanReview
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125 views • October 11, 2018
We don't hear much about Fukushima, do we? There is good reason for the media to ignore it. Join me as we look at the Fukushima nuclear disaster...then to now. The truth needs told, and it's scarier than you can imagine.
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