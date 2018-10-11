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ALEX JONES: Hillary Clinton Will Run Again In 2020!!! Breaking News!
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43 views • October 11, 2018
Alex Jones has breaking intel that Hillary Clinton will run again in 2020,
and they will give her the nomination. It's clear that Hillary has been making
more appearances lately. The internet will continue to be purged of
conservative voices to clear the path.
For educational/commentary purpose only.
C 2018 Info Wars.
and they will give her the nomination. It's clear that Hillary has been making
more appearances lately. The internet will continue to be purged of
conservative voices to clear the path.
For educational/commentary purpose only.
C 2018 Info Wars.
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