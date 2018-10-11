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Ingraham: Hillary and the Democratic haters
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398 views • October 11, 2018
It appears that the midterms will either empower Democrats to continue their chaos campaign or allow the president to continue the astounding prosperity and security agenda that he has delivered on over the last two years.
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