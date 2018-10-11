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Seattle Resident Reg Thomas: I Just Want You To Be The Best Drug User You Can Be
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15 views • October 11, 2018
"I just want you to be the best drug user you can be." Seattle Chapter President of the Urban Survivors' Union Reg Thomas walks the city streets with Colion Noir as he talks about his organization's approach to working with drug users to provide what they believe to be safety and refuge from stigmatization. This is one of many untold stories happening in Seattle, as the politicians target gun owners while ignoring a rampant drug problem. #Seattle
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