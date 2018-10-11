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Ari Hoffman: Seattle Stopped Enforcing Its Own Laws
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28 views • October 11, 2018
"Seattle stopped enforcing its own laws... they stopped enforcing laws on drug use. They stopped enforcing laws on drug dealing. And as a result, people said 'we can do whatever we want here' so they came from all over the country." Colion Noir talks to Seattle resident Ari Hoffman – a Board Member of the Bikur Cholim Cemetery – about the city actually encouraging drug users, the homeless and prostitutes to live lawlessly, while the law-abiding suffer.
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nradrugshomelessnesswashingtonnratvseattleheroincolion noiroverdoseprostitutionari hoffmanbikur cholim cemetry
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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