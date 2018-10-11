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Ari Hoffman: Seattle Stopped Enforcing Its Own Laws
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28 views • October 11, 2018
"Seattle stopped enforcing its own laws... they stopped enforcing laws on drug use. They stopped enforcing laws on drug dealing. And as a result, people said 'we can do whatever we want here' so they came from all over the country." Colion Noir talks to Seattle resident Ari Hoffman – a Board Member of the Bikur Cholim Cemetery – about the city actually encouraging drug users, the homeless and prostitutes to live lawlessly, while the law-abiding suffer.
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