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HUOrigins ... 2018 ... 7th Planet : Enki's Timely Guidance for Facing Evil, Tyranny, and ELE
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14 views • October 11, 2018
Anonymous message from the past into an upgraded version read and annotated with large scrolling text for those that like to see what they are hearing. I feel many of the issues discussed in this message are relevant to our headlines. Thanks Enki for the heads up and the offer for ascension.
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