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illegal drug use: Here is the answer?
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9 views • October 11, 2018
Who wants to end War on Drugs?
Answer-Few; especially any profiting fighting war to end drug use!
It's simple!
Decriminalize. Treat all---producers, sellers, pushers, users, enforcers, warriors---illegal & legal---as ill, but with a totally different program to end it. There's no criminals here.
Has Society learned since 1700-Opium Wars as Royalty; later factions of CIA realized drugs were profitable & useful keeping people in place?
The ill+psychopaths are incapable of ending The War on Sanity.
Answer-Few; especially any profiting fighting war to end drug use!
It's simple!
Decriminalize. Treat all---producers, sellers, pushers, users, enforcers, warriors---illegal & legal---as ill, but with a totally different program to end it. There's no criminals here.
Has Society learned since 1700-Opium Wars as Royalty; later factions of CIA realized drugs were profitable & useful keeping people in place?
The ill+psychopaths are incapable of ending The War on Sanity.
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