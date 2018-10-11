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Dana Loesch Gives CNN A Refresher Course On NRA School Shield
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1 view • October 11, 2018
“You may remember the CNN town hall where I was trying to have a conversation about real solutions …they claim to want solutions, yet not a single one of those legacy media individuals who were offended, not a single one of them asked anymore about this program. Not a single one of them talked about the impact that these programs have on the school districts that have chosen to implement them.” – Dana Loesch
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