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Deep State Takedown & Military Tribunals! How We Know (Updated!)
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161 views • October 11, 2018
I. CIA Deep State criminals control Mass Media – Operation Mockingbird
II. Elites are AGAINST “we the people” - Not Left vs. Right, but elite criminals wanting $$ and power
III. STORM of a silent civil war is here (Military/NSA vs. Criminal Elites) and “we the people” are being informed (Qanon)
www.blessed2Teach.com
II. Elites are AGAINST “we the people” - Not Left vs. Right, but elite criminals wanting $$ and power
III. STORM of a silent civil war is here (Military/NSA vs. Criminal Elites) and “we the people” are being informed (Qanon)
www.blessed2Teach.com
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