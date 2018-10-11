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Ep 914 Hillary Said What? Civility Will Only Begin When Democrats Are Reelected
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5 views • October 11, 2018
"You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for, what you care about," Clinton said. "That's why I believe if we are fortunate enough to win back the House and or the Senate, that's when civility can start again. But until then, the only thing that the Republicans seem to recognize and respect is strength."
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