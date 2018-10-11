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Tea Time with Rasputin, Khabib, UFC229, and Czar Nicholas
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13 views • October 11, 2018
The Khabib vs. McGregor MMA Fight is Over and we are still searching for some proper Highlights without having to pay for the Pay per View Ripoff, but the main Narrative that seems to be emerging is not that Dagestani Russian is the Champion and McGregor Irishman American tapped out, but rather that the Fight and the Win are meaningless because he jumped out of the Cage and Flew like an Angry Bird aiming for Dillon Danis one of the crew from McGregor's Team.
https://www.zurichtimes.net/?p=4735
https://www.zurichtimes.net/?p=4735
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