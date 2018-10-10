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Full Show - CATASTROPHE! Hurricane Michael Makes Landfall Amid The Left’s Epic Downfall - 10/10/2018
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1325 views • October 10, 2018
Category 4 Hurricane Michael is set to hit the Florida panhandle this afternoon with landfall winds predicted to reach 145 mph. Over a million power outages will occur and there's a significant risk of inland flooding. Michael is the most powerful storm on record for the region and there are widespread reports of people not evacuating. Even the Florida governor tweeted “The time to evacuate has come and gone… SEEK REFUGE IMMEDIATELY.”
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