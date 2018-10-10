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Branson Mo, New Team Members, & Chelsea Clinton
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4 views • October 10, 2018
On today’s program, Zach shares about his time in Branson, Missouri and the shows he filmed this week with Jim and Lori Bakker. Later in the show, Zach brings out the newest member of the IGBY International Ministries team. We’ll also discuss abortion, Chelsea Clinton and exactly how a liberal Christian is created.
If you would like to sow into this ministry, you can do so here: www.zachdrewshow.com/donate
If you would like to sow into this ministry, you can do so here: www.zachdrewshow.com/donate
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