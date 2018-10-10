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The Stunning Hypocrisy Of U.S. Senate Democrats
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903 views • October 10, 2018
Senate democrats are now announcing that, should they win control of the house in November, they will subpoena the DOJ and FBI to seek the impeachment of Justice Kavanaugh. Senator Dianne Feinstein possibly leaked info, but Roger points out the hypocrisy since democrats will not investigate her.
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