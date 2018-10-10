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Coming Christian Censorship and What We Can Learn from Alex Jones
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17 views • October 10, 2018
In the most powerful episode up to this date, Zach Drew talks about the “frightful five” and their desire to censor you on all social media platforms if you’re a conservative Christian. Also, Zach talks about Alex Jones’ recent ban on all the social media platforms and its vital role that will one day have on us.
If you would like to support this ministry, you can do so by giving online at www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/
If you would like to support this ministry, you can do so by giving online at www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/
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