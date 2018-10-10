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Pro-Trump News Networks Forgot Who Got Him Elected
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201 views • October 10, 2018
Owen Shroyer exposes Pro-Trump News Networks for their lack of support for Trump during his 2016 Presidential Campaign. Here is the real reason Trump got elected.
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