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Why The Atlantic Magazine Is The Epitome Of Fake News; Rosenstein’s Dodge
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1047 views • October 10, 2018
Roger Stone lists the multiple lawsuits against him accusing him of colluding with the Trump campaign and Russia. MSM ignores the forensic evidence available so they can cast blame for Trump’s election on Roger.
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