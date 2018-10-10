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More Unconstitutional Gun Control from the Trump Administration: Good Morning Liberty 10-10-18
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31 views • October 10, 2018
On this episode of Good Morning Liberty, host Michael Boldin discusses the latest update from President Trump on a new federal bump stock ban that he's personally pushing through - without opposition from the NRA. He also covers a strategy response that states and local communities should take to protect the right to keep and bear arms from federal violation.
Model Legislation for States and Communities
https://s3.amazonaws.com/TAClegislation/2015-2nd-Amendment-Preservation-Act.pdf
Model Legislation for States and Communities
https://s3.amazonaws.com/TAClegislation/2015-2nd-Amendment-Preservation-Act.pdf
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