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Why Are Democrats Ignoring This Man Made Climate Change?
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111 views • October 10, 2018
Owen Shroyer displays democrat hypocrisy by pointing out their overall disinterest in the environment when it comes to agricultural pollution while they harp on carbon pollution and paying the UN carbon taxes for it.
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