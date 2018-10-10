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Full Show: Google: “Good Censor” is Just Evil
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22 views • October 10, 2018
An internal Google document has been leaked that details their view of free speech as an America tradition that needs to be trashed and embracing their role as benevolent dictator of allowed speech. Then, author & filmmaker, Phelim McAleer, joins to talk about his movie starring Dean Cain — “Gosnell: The Trial of America’s Biggest Serial Killer” — and how the establishment tried to kill it from initial funding, to advertising, to screening. And, here’s what Trump knows about the flu shot!
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