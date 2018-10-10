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Dina Powell at UN? She’s McMaster’s Huma Abedin
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17 views • October 10, 2018
Nikki Haley will be leaving the UN as Ambassador and it may save the lives of millions if we can avoid the wars she pushed with false flags. But the replacement for her is even worse — Dina Habib Powell — the darling of the globalists & Never-Trumpers like Max Boot.
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