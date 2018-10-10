© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gosnell Movie Overcomes Establishment Censorship
Follow
0
Share
Report
3998 views • October 10, 2018
”Gosnell: The Trial of America’s Biggest Serial Killer” a political courtroom drama that exposes the lies & politics that protect murder if done in the service of abortion, will open nationwide on Oct 12. One of the producers, Phelim McAleer, who also co-authored a book about the abortionist convicted of murder, joins to explain the establishment attempt to block the movie from crowdfunding, to social media censorship, to blocking media buys of ads and shutting down screenings.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.