© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Democrat Party vs American Men
Follow
0
Share
Report
8 views • October 10, 2018
WildNews.us – The Democrat Party has woken up to the fact that they have a public relations problem. Most Americans believe that the Democrat politicians use violent mobs to enforce their ideas. Just like the Brown Shirts of Hitler’s Nazis, ANTIFA with Black Lives Matters and other lefty enforcers, attack anyone who does not tow the progressive party line --
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.