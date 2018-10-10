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Stop the witch hunt against UK troops who pose with Tommy Robinson
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14 views • October 10, 2018
A bunch of army lads wanted a pic with Tommy Robinson ,now they are all in trouble for having a photo taken with ,wait for it......A racist ,This is political correctness gone completely mad.
If Army lads want a pic with Tommy Robinson does that not say something ????
If Army lads want a pic with Tommy Robinson does that not say something ????
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