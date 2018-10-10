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ANTIFA Being Used By Soros To Launch Larger Civil War
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399 views • October 10, 2018
ANTIFA has been exposed in a new video as thugs attempting to set off a riot, while the police stand by and watch. Alex breaks down how globalists like George Soros, academia, and hollywood are using these minions against the American people.
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